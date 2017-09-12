Man burglarized Lakeland restaurant during curfew, deputies say

Polk County Sheriff's Office detectives are attempting to identify a suspect who burglarized a Lakeland Mexican restaurant during Tuesday's curfew.

The suspect threw a cement paver through the front door of Dona Julia's Mexican Restaurant, 5375 S. Florida Ave., about 1:12 a.m. The business owner told detectives the suspect stole approximately $300.00 worth of alcohol.

The suspect is believed to be a white male, 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9 with a medium build, approximately 20 to 30 years old. He was wearing a white ball cap with a dark colored bill, a light colored shirt under a light colored button up, long shorts, and athletic type shoes. He has dark hair and a dark beard.

"Let's catch this guy. With so many people helping each other in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, this thug wants to steal from a local business," said Sheriff Grady Judd. "Shame on him. Call us or call Crime Stoppers if you know him. Let's put him in jail."

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Williams at 863-499-2400, 863-298-6200, or email him at JWilliams3@polksheriff.org.

Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and to be eligible for a reward is asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226- TIPS or log on to Heartland Crime Stoppers to submit your tip via the web. For a secure and password protected mobile app for your smart device, go to the app store and download the free "P3tips" mobile app.





