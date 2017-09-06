Map: FL511 shows traffic, roadway conditions ahead of Hurricane Irma

The Florida 511 map shows the latest traffic and other related information in real time. (Photo: Florida 511)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Expect congested roadways across Florida should people decide to evacuate ahead of the potential impacts from Hurricane Irma.

The Florida 511 website is the state's official website for showing traffic speeds, incidents, congestion and other timely alerts ahead of the storm.

The website might be slow to load at times given numerous people wanting real-time traffic information. If that's the case, visit wtsp.com/traffic, Google Maps or Waze for the latest.

If you cannot see the map below, visit the FL 511 website.

