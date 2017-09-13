WTSP
Mayor: 5 dead from nursing home that lost power

Associated Press , WTSP 10:11 AM. EDT September 13, 2017

BROWARD, Fla., - Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief says five people have died from a Florida nursing home that had lost power after Hurricane Irma roared through the state.

Police and fire crews began evacuating the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills on Wednesday morning. Sharief confirmed during a news conference that three residents died at the center and two died at the hospital.

Sharief said there are no details about the cause of the deaths. No further details were immediately available.

