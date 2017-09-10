Heavy winds and rain from Hurricane Irma are seen in Miami, Florida, September 10, 2017. (Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

TAMPA, Fla. - More than 3.3 million homes and businesses from Key West to Orlando were without power Sunday as Hurricane Irma churned up the peninsula.

More than 364,000 Duke Energy customers were without power in Tampa Bay and Central Florida, including nearly 100,000 in Pinellas County and over 130,000 in Orlando.

If you're a Duke Energy customer, you can report outages by texting OUT to 57801. TECO customers can text OUT to 35609.

More than 181,000 Tampa Electric customers were without power.

More than 135,000 customers in Sarasota County and 80,000 in Manatee County were without power as of 9:45 p.m., according to Florida Power & Light.

Nearly 24,000 Peace River Electric Co-Op customers in Manatee County were without power after the company said it shut off power to protect its grid.

Florida Power & Light, the state's largest electric utility, said there were nearly 1 million customers without power in Miami-Dade County alone.

Power outages are expected to increase as Irma continues T

here are roughly 7 million residential customers in the state.

