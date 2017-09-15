Moms' effort to thank electrical workers goes viral

Hundreds came out Friday to feed and thank electrical workers.

Hurricane Heroes are everywhere, and we found some at Seminole High School.

That's where four moms decided they wanted to thank the local linesmen for working long hours to get everybody back on line.



The idea was simple: cook a nice meal for them.

But after the cheerleaders, and the band, and so many others in the community, joined in, the event went viral on social media.

Less than 24 hours after these moms met, around 300 people had shown up to thank the workers.

It was a show of support that moved one engineer.

"You can't thank folks enough for doing something like this--showing how much they appreciate what we do," he said. "And in turn we really appreciate what they've done. it's been amazing to us of how many people have stopped by to just drop off a case of water or snacks or sandwiches. and that's been really good for us. It's helped our morale, because it is long hard tiring days. and that's really helped the morale of our team."

