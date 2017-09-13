WTSP
Need a break from Irma? Here are a few things you can do

Sean Streicher, WTSP 10:19 AM. EDT September 13, 2017

ST. PETERSBURG - Schools are closed, power is out and you're probably sick of hearing about Hurricane Irma.

Here are a few things that you can do to take your mind off the storm.

Pinellas County:

- St. Petersburg Parks and Recreation Department has a several facilities open. Check out their Facebook page to find out more..
- Great Explorations Children's Museum
- The Dali Museum
- Clearwater Marine Aquarium will re-open on Thursday, September 14 - $9.99 admission price for Florida - residents through Sunday.
- Museum of Fine Arts will re-open on Thursday, September 14.


Hillsborough County:

- Glazer Children's Museum - $7 admission price through the end of the September.
- Tampa's Lowry Park Zoo
- Tampa Bay History Center


Polk County:

- Explorations V Children’s Museum
- The Cobb Grand 10 Cinemas in Winter Haven


Sarasota County:

- Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium
- Historic Spanish Point will re-open Thursday, September 14
- South Florida Museum - Half-priced Museum admission through Friday

