Need a break from Irma? Here are a few things you can do

ST. PETERSBURG - Schools are closed, power is out and you're probably sick of hearing about Hurricane Irma.
Here are a few things that you can do to take your mind off the storm.
Pinellas County:
- St. Petersburg Parks and Recreation Department has a several facilities open. Check out their Facebook page to find out more..
- Great Explorations Children's Museum
- The Dali Museum
- Clearwater Marine Aquarium will re-open on Thursday, September 14 - $9.99 admission price for Florida - residents through Sunday.
- Museum of Fine Arts will re-open on Thursday, September 14.
Hillsborough County:
- Glazer Children's Museum - $7 admission price through the end of the September.
- Tampa's Lowry Park Zoo
- Tampa Bay History Center
Polk County:
- Explorations V Children’s Museum
- The Cobb Grand 10 Cinemas in Winter Haven
Sarasota County:
- Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium
- Historic Spanish Point will re-open Thursday, September 14
- South Florida Museum - Half-priced Museum admission through Friday
