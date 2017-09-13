Need help? Here's step-by-step FEMA instructions

The Alafia River flooded more than 100 homes in Valrico, Florida. (Photo: Jenny Dean, WTSP)

Many are tasked with picking up the pieces following Hurricane Irma. Here is one way to make ends meet.

FEMA is a good option for those in need of some help to cover damage costs. There are two ways to start that application: either on their website or download the FEMA app.

From there, enter your home address to check eligibility to ensure you're in one of the included counties.

In order to fill out the application, here's what you'll need:

Social Security Number

Phone number

Current mailing address and address of the damaged property

Any available private insurance information

Documentation of the damage to support your application

The status of an application can be checked on their website or through text/email updates.

There is an option to call, those who use 711 relay or VRS can use 1-800-621-FEMA and TTY users can call 1-800-462-7585. Those numbers are operating from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. seven days a week.

Applicants should document their registration number and keep it handy for future reference.

Other financial assistance options include The Red Cross.

WTSP is working to get answers on why Polk, Pasco, Citrus, Hernando Counties are not yet listed for FEMA assistance.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV