Need hurricane answers? Let us help

Hurricane Irma moved through Florida over the weekend, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of people in our area. Several parts of the viewing area experienced damage, and you had questions.

We put our Hurricane Help Hub together to get answers for you. Let us know what questions you have. Email them to tips@wtsp.com or post them using #10Investigates.

Helpful links

What you need to know if your power is out

Duke Energy announces when you should expect power back

When will your child's school start again?

What's #OpenNow?

© 2017 WTSP-TV