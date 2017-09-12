Officials suggest hanging on to those sandbags

People are waiting hours to get sandbags.

Now that the hurricane has passed, those of you with sandbags may be wondering what you're supposed to do with them.

The most important thing to remember is don't take back to where you got them. Only Pasco County is setting up a place to dispose of sandbags.

Most of the counties recommend holding onto the bags. Hurricane season doesn't end until November, so you may need them again.

If you do want to dispose of them, you can dump the contents in your yard. Do not throw the contents down a drain; it could cause blockages.

The bags themselves can be put in the trash.

As mentioned earlier, Pasco County has set up two sites for sandbag disposal:

• Magnolia Valley Golf Course Clubhouse, 7223 Massachusetts Ave, New Port Richey

• Wesley Chapel District Park, 7727 Boyette Rd, Wesley Chapel

