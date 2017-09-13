One dog dead, another critical from improper generator use, officials say

People will break out or buy gas generators during a major storm. Don't use them in the house and make sure your garage is ventilated if you use them there. (Photo: MALCOLM DENEMARK/FLORIDA TODAY)

Hernando County Fire Rescue is blaming the death of a dog and critical injuries to another on improper use of a generator.

At 10:56 p.m. Wednesday, crews were called to a home in Masaryktown for a generator running inside a home. Neighbors were pounding on the doors trying to see if anyone was inside.

Firefighters forced their way inside and found a running generator inside the garage. The garage door was closed.

Two dogs were found inside the home. One was dead, most likely from carbon monoxide fumes.

The other dog was alive but needed medical treatment. Fire Rescue will work with County Animal Services to care for the dog.

A home caught on fire Tuesday from improper generator use, fire officials said.

