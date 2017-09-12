OpenNow: What's opening back up in Tampa Bay after Irma

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - 10News is compiling an ongoing list of food locations that have opened back up after Hurricane Irma.
Auburndale
- Publix
Bartow
- Publix
Brandon
- Steak 'n Shake - 1402 W Brandon Blvd.
- Publix (all locations)
Bradenton
- Walmart Neighborhood Market - 4536 53rd Ave. E. (opens 9 a.m.)
- Publix (all locations)
Belleair Bluffs
- Publix
Clearwater
- Publix (all locations)
Lakeland
- Publix (all locations)
- Win-Dixie - 1305 Ariana Street W.
- McDonald's on Ariana St.
- Taco Bus Lakeland - 126 S. Kentucky Ave.
Largo
- Publix (all locations)
- Largo Family Restaurant - 788 Missouri Ave N.
- Walmart Supercenter - 990 Missouri Ave N.
- Dunkin' Donuts - 7030 Ulmerton Rd.
St. Petersburg
- Publix (all locations)
- Birch & Vine - 340 Beach Dr NE.
- Taco Bus - 2324 Central Ave.
- Little Greek Fresh Grill
- Burger King
- Ferg's
- Citgo
- Salem's
- Big Lots - 34th Street and 30th Avenue (cash only)
- Dunkin Donuts - 7595 Fourth St. North
- McDonald's on 4th St.
- 7-Eleven - 6161 Fourth St. North
- Chopstick Express - 3946 Fourth St. North
- Wilson's Sports Lounge - 3030 Fourth St. North
- Old Northeast Rally - 2131 Fourth St. North (also has gas)
- Shell - 3650 S Dale Mabry
- Locale Market (reopens by lunchtime)
We're reopening Tuesday by lunchtime and upstairs, @farmtable_fl will be hosting a #HurricaneIrma Relief Party! A portion of all sales tomorrow will be made to @americanredcross to assist in relief efforts! Our stations will have some scaled back options and the menu upstairs will also be slightly limited, but the Bar will be fully open! We're excited to serve our #community and this is our small way of serving the greater community in our region & across #Florida!
Tampa
- WestShore Plaza is expected to open at noon.
- Publix (all locations)
- Nicki's Omelette and Grill - 6805 W Hillsborough Ave.
- Target - 3625 W Gandy Blvd.
STUFF FOR THE HOUSE! @Target on Gandy is open and well stocked @10:15am Tuesday. #OpenNow @10NewsWTSP @CourtneyGTV @JackieFernTV pic.twitter.com/h4pkN8KNJ4— Rob Finnerty (@Rob10News) September 12, 2017
- Starbucks - 3619 W Gandy Blvd.
COFFEE! @Starbucks on Gandy, open for business @10:05am Tuesday... #OpenNow @10NewsWTSP @JackieFernTV pic.twitter.com/cs0JaRxxeE— Rob Finnerty (@Rob10News) September 12, 2017
- Walmart Supercenter - 6192 Gunn Hwy.
- Taco Bus MLK & Taco Bus Downtown Tampa
- Chick-fil-A - 6299 W Waters Ave.
- Chevron
- Asian Cuisine (walk-ins only)
- Slice Pizzeria & Wing House (opening at 5 p.m. with a limited menu)
- The Salvation Army will serve meals from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., 1603 N. Florida Ave.
Tampa Bay
Chabad Centers are offering free hot dinners at the following locations from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.:
-University of South Florida (students only) - 4506 Sweetwater Lake Dr.
-North Tampa - 4717 Grainary Ave.
-South Tampa - 202 S Audubon Ave. #1
-St. Petersburg - 4010 Park St. N.
-New Port Richey - 10733 Maple Creek Dr. #101
-Sarasota - 7700 S. Beneva Rd.
-Brandenton - 5712 Lorraine Rd.
Anyone who needs meals delivered to them or debris removed can email tampairmarelief@gmail.com.
Winter Haven
- Publix (all locations opens at 8 a.m.)
More: GasBuddy app: Florida drivers can check stations with gas, power
Wawa's says the following locations are open and have fuel, as long as supplies last:
-401 N. Dale Mabry Hwy. Tampa FL Hillsborough
-5702 W. Waters Ave. Tampa FL Hillsborough
-4026 US Highway 19 New Port Richey FL Pasco
-1215 N. Missouri Ave. Largo FL Pinellas
-334 Havendale Blvd. Auburndale FL Polk
-2344 S. Tamiami Trail Venice FL Sarasota
The location at 12984 Cortez Blvd. Brooksville, is open but has no gas. The location at 2502 N 50th St. in Tampa is open with gas.
