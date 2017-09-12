OpenNow: What's opening back up in Tampa Bay after Irma

(Photo: Thinkstock)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - 10News is compiling an ongoing list of food locations that have opened back up after Hurricane Irma.

Auburndale

- Publix

Bartow

- Publix

Brandon

- Steak 'n Shake - 1402 W Brandon Blvd.

- Outback Steakhouse

- Publix (all locations)

Bradenton

- Walmart Neighborhood Market - 4536 53rd Ave. E. (opens 9 a.m.)

- Publix (all locations)

Belleair Bluffs

- Westshore Pizza

- Publix

Clearwater

- Running Smoothie

- Publix (all locations)

Lakeland

- Publix (all locations)

- Win-Dixie - 1305 Ariana Street W.

- McDonald's on Ariana St.

- Taco Bus Lakeland - 126 S. Kentucky Ave.

Largo

- Publix (all locations)

- Largo Family Restaurant - 788 Missouri Ave N.

- Walmart Supercenter - 990 Missouri Ave N.

- Rudy’s SportsBar

- Dunkin' Donuts - 7030 Ulmerton Rd.

St. Petersburg

- Publix (all locations)

- Birch & Vine - 340 Beach Dr NE.

- Taco Bus - 2324 Central Ave.

- Fray's Donut House

- Little Greek Fresh Grill



- Burger King

- Ferg's

- The Galley

- The Grateful Fed

- Citgo

- Muddy Water Kava & Tea

- Lucky 9 Food Market

- Salem's

- The Flamingo Sport's Bar

- Big Lots - 34th Street and 30th Avenue (cash only)

- Dunkin Donuts - 7595 Fourth St. North

- McDonald's on 4th St.

- 7-Eleven - 6161 Fourth St. North

- Chopstick Express - 3946 Fourth St. North

- Wilson's Sports Lounge - 3030 Fourth St. North

- Old Northeast Rally - 2131 Fourth St. North (also has gas)

- Shell - 3650 S Dale Mabry

- Locale Market (reopens by lunchtime)

Tampa

- WestShore Plaza is expected to open at noon.

- Publix (all locations)

- Nicki's Omelette and Grill - 6805 W Hillsborough Ave.

- Target - 3625 W Gandy Blvd.

- Starbucks - 3619 W Gandy Blvd.

- Walmart Supercenter - 6192 Gunn Hwy.

- Taco Bus MLK & Taco Bus Downtown Tampa

- Chick-fil-A - 6299 W Waters Ave.

- I Don't Care Bar & Grill

- Waffle House

- Chevron

- La Teresita

- Good Time Charlie's Pub

- Asian Cuisine (walk-ins only)

- China City

- 2K Express

- Hungry Howies

- Big Ray’s Fish Camp

- New China Restaurant

- Tampa Tap Room

- Slice Pizzeria & Wing House (opening at 5 p.m. with a limited menu)

- The Salvation Army will serve meals from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., 1603 N. Florida Ave.

Tampa Bay

Chabad Centers are offering free hot dinners at the following locations from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.:

-University of South Florida (students only) - 4506 Sweetwater Lake Dr.

-North Tampa - 4717 Grainary Ave.

-South Tampa - 202 S Audubon Ave. #1

-St. Petersburg - 4010 Park St. N.

-New Port Richey - 10733 Maple Creek Dr. #101

-Sarasota - 7700 S. Beneva Rd.

-Brandenton - 5712 Lorraine Rd.

Anyone who needs meals delivered to them or debris removed can email tampairmarelief@gmail.com.

Winter Haven

- Publix (all locations opens at 8 a.m.)

Wawa's says the following locations are open and have fuel, as long as supplies last:

-401 N. Dale Mabry Hwy. Tampa FL Hillsborough

-5702 W. Waters Ave. Tampa FL Hillsborough

-4026 US Highway 19 New Port Richey FL Pasco

-1215 N. Missouri Ave. Largo FL Pinellas

-334 Havendale Blvd. Auburndale FL Polk

-2344 S. Tamiami Trail Venice FL Sarasota

The location at 12984 Cortez Blvd. Brooksville, is open but has no gas. The location at 2502 N 50th St. in Tampa is open with gas.

