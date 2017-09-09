WTSP
Parking outside during Hurricane Irma? Tips to keep your car safe

Hurricane Irma: Tree smashes cars in Miami

Hayden Packwood, WTSP 6:50 AM. EDT September 10, 2017

If you're stuck parking outside during Hurricane Irma, potential high winds and water are some of the biggest concerns for your car's safety.

Insurance experts say if you don't have a garage, a protected parking lot is your best bet.

Can't find a protected parking lot? Here are a few tips that might just give your car the best chance for survival.

- Park on higher ground

- ALWAYS stay away from trees and power lines

- Park close to a building to give your car some protection from the wind

Remember to take plenty of pictures of your car before the storm hits to provide to your insurance company.

