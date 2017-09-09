Pasco County Sheriff warns 'don't shoot at Hurricane Irma'

(Photo: Facebook)

PASCO COUNTY -- Deputies in Pasco County are warning the public to not shoot your guns at Irma after a Facebook event went viral.

Two men from Florida started the event and as of Friday evening more than 53,000 people said they were interested in the event.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office tweeted saying to not shoot at Irma and it was have consequences

To clarify, DO NOT shoot weapons @ #Irma. You won't make it turn around & it will have very dangerous side effectshttps://t.co/CV4Y9OJknv — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) September 10, 2017

Several other outlandish events have been created to prevent Irma from visiting Florida.

Care Bear Stare at Hurricane Irma

Spinning your arms really fast to push away Hurricane Irma

Destroy Hurricane Irma By Cooling The Atlantic With Ice Cubes

© 2017 WTSP-TV