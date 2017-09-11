Pasco hospital loses generator power, 5 critically ill patients relocated

An 8-year-old girl is being hailed as a hero for calling 911 and giving critical information when her grandmother fell and a car rolled on top of her. WTSP photo

LAND O’ LAKES -- Five critically ill patients at a Pasco County hospital were relocated after the hospital lost generator power early Tuesday morning.

Pasco County Fire Rescue Division Chief Shawn Whited said Florida Hospital at Connerton lost backup power around 1:30 a.m. and needed to transport five patients who were on ventilators.

Whited said after the patients were transported, county workers and fire crews were able to fix the generator at the hospital and generator power was restored.

Florida Hospital Connerton is a long term care facility that currently has 47 patients, Whited said.

