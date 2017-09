Tree fell on an apartment building near Magnolia Street West, displacing eight people. Four went to stay with family, four transported to local shelter. No injuries. (Photo: Lakeland Fire Department)

The storm has nearly made its way through the Tampa Bay area, but the cleanup work is just beginning.

Fallen trees, collapsed roofs and water damage are just a few of the issues residents will have to deal with as skies clear.

