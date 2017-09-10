WTSP
Police investigate if Irma caused fatal Florida Keys crash

Associated Press , WTSP 10:24 AM. EDT September 10, 2017

MONROE CO., Fla. -- Authorities say they are investigating whether Irma's wind and rains contributed to a fatal crash in the Florida Keys.

Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay said Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, that first responders patrolling during a lull in the storm found the man's truck wrapped around a tree.

The sheriff says after receiving a report of the crash, his office found a tow truck that quickly removed the truck and body for safekeeping.

The Florida Highway Patrol will investigate when it is safe. The man's identity was not released.

