Police investigate if Irma caused fatal Florida Keys crash

(Photo: Monroe County Sheriff)

MONROE CO., Fla. -- Authorities say they are investigating whether Irma's wind and rains contributed to a fatal crash in the Florida Keys.



Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay said Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, that first responders patrolling during a lull in the storm found the man's truck wrapped around a tree.



The sheriff says after receiving a report of the crash, his office found a tow truck that quickly removed the truck and body for safekeeping.

(Photo: Monroe County Sheriff)

The Florida Highway Patrol will investigate when it is safe. The man's identity was not released.

© 2017 Associated Press