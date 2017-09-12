Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. (Photo: WTSP)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- Seven people were arrested overnight for breaking curfew Tuesday.

According to the Emergency Management Director and Sheriff, the curfew order began Monday, Sept. 11, and is set from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m.

The ages of the residents arrested ranged from 15-years-old to 46-years-old. All were charged with violation of curfew and sent to the Polk County Jail.

Sheriff Grady Judd left the following statement:

"The curfew is in effect to deter crimes of opportunity, such as looting, and to provide safety for citizens in damaged areas. We want everyone to be safe now that the hurricane has passed. We will actively enforce the curfew. Be safe everyone!"

The curfew will remain in effect until it is repealed by officials.

The official Polk County Declaration Order:





