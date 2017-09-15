WTSP
Close

Polk County lifts Hurricane Irma curfew

10News Staff , WTSP 12:56 PM. EDT September 15, 2017

Polk County has lifted the county’s curfew, which was issued during a declared state of emergency following Hurricane Irma.

County Manager Jim Freeman signed the order today and it goes into effect immediately.

More than 30 people were arrested for curfew violations.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Cable, phone, internet companies waive fees, offer rebates for Irma victims

WTSP

H-E-B repays kindness by sending supplies to Florida after Irma

WTSP

Florida officials warn about insurance fraud after Irma

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories