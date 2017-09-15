Polk County lifts Hurricane Irma curfew

Polk County has lifted the county’s curfew, which was issued during a declared state of emergency following Hurricane Irma.
County Manager Jim Freeman signed the order today and it goes into effect immediately.
More than 30 people were arrested for curfew violations.
