Polk County parks to reopen Friday after Hurricane Irma

Several Polk County parks are reopening Friday in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

Some parks will have limited access.

The following parks are set to reopen:

• Aldine Combie Park

• Bone Valley ATV Park- will open with limited access to trails

• Discounted Day Pass: $5 per person (Friday, Sept. 22 through Mon. Sept 25)

• Christina Park

• East Central Park

• Ft. Meade Park

• Highland City Park (Strickland Pit closed until further notice)

• Homeland Heritage Park

• Hunt Fountain Park

• Jan Phil Park

• Loyce E. Harpe Park- limited access to the public

• Will be used as a hurricane debris site. The annual Haunted Halloween Hayride & Happenings is canceled for this year.

• Mulberry Park

• Northeast Regional Park

• Poinciana Park

• Polk City Park

• Saddle Creek Park

• Saddle Creek Gun Range- is closed through the weekend.

• Will resume normal operating hours on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

• Simmers Young Park- limited access

• Will be used as a hurricane debris site. Simmers Young Dog Park will remain closed until further notice. The park entrance off of K-Ville Road will be closed to the public until further notice. The public can enter the park through American Spirit Blvd. entrance off of Spirit Lake Road.

• Wahneta Park

• Walker Road Park

• Campgrounds

• Arbuckle Campground- closed until further notice

• Rosalie Campground- open

• Coleman Landing Campground- Open

• Port Hatchineha Campground- Open

• Saddle Creek Campground- Open

