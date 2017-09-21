WTSP
Polk County parks to reopen Friday after Hurricane Irma

Staff , WTSP 4:17 AM. EDT September 22, 2017

Several Polk County parks are reopening Friday in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

Some parks will have limited access.

The following parks are set to reopen:

•           Aldine Combie Park

•           Bone Valley ATV Park- will open with limited access to trails

•          Discounted Day Pass: $5 per person  (Friday, Sept. 22 through Mon. Sept 25)

•           Christina Park

•           East Central Park

•           Ft. Meade Park

•           Highland City Park (Strickland Pit closed until further notice)

•           Homeland Heritage Park

•           Hunt Fountain Park

•           Jan Phil Park

•           Loyce E. Harpe Park- limited access to the public

•          Will be used as a hurricane debris site. The annual Haunted Halloween Hayride & Happenings is canceled for this year.

•           Mulberry Park

•           Northeast Regional Park

•           Poinciana Park

•           Polk City Park

•           Saddle Creek Park

•           Saddle Creek Gun Range-  is closed through the weekend.

•         Will resume normal operating hours on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

•           Simmers Young Park- limited access

•          Will be used as a hurricane debris site. Simmers Young Dog Park will remain closed until further notice. The park entrance off of K-Ville Road will be closed to the public until further notice. The public can enter the park through American Spirit Blvd. entrance off of Spirit Lake Road.

•           Wahneta Park

•           Walker Road Park

•           Campgrounds

•          Arbuckle Campground- closed until further notice

•          Rosalie Campground- open

•         Coleman Landing Campground- Open

•          Port Hatchineha Campground- Open

•          Saddle Creek Campground- Open

 

Go to Polk County's website for more information.

