A 7-year-old Lakeland girl died from carbon monoxide intoxication after a generator was left running inside a garage while she was sleeping, Polk County officials said.

An autopsy confirmed deputies' suspicions after the girl's body was found in a home in the 5100 block of Dossey Road S. on Wednesday.

The girl's mother is in critical but stable condition and is being treated in a Miami hospital for carbon monoxide poisoning.

She told detectives she had recently gotten the generator after losing power during Hurricane Irma and this was the first time she had used one. She said she was unaware generators should not be used inside.

The girl and mother were sleeping in the same bed

