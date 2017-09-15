Power washing crew cleaning up limbs for free

Workers at the power washing company are donating their time.

People in Pinellas County are getting help clearing trees that were damaged by Hurricane Irma.

Gary Smith, the regional manager of Eco Green Roof Cleaning and Pressure Washing, says he and his crew members have been working nonstop since the storm.

“We’re doing it absolutely free, we’re trying to prioritize anybody that is really in a crucial situation. First, after the hurricane we were out trying to help anybody that was stuck in the house or their vehicle was pinned by the trees.”

Smith says his team is volunteering their time and supplies because it’s the right thing to do.

“We are just trying to help those that either can’t afford to have someone come take care of what they have in their yard or it’s a crucial situation and they just need it off their house.”

Mollie Kirhagies says if it wasn’t for their help, she wouldn’t have been able to afford the services she needed.

“It’s just too much, all the money getting ready for the storm and then after the storm all the damge is just overwhelming sometimes.”

Smith says, he benefits from giving help just as much as those who need it.

“I truly know what it feels like to be wealthy now. Not so much something that money can buy but just the love that everyone has been showing us has been overwhelming.”

