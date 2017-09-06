Public facility closures ahead of Hurricane Irma

Closed sign (Photo: claudiodivizia)

TAMPA -- Some public facilities will be closing in preparation for Hurricane Irma this week as counties transition into emergency response mode.

The Florida Department of Corrections has canceled weekend visitations at all state institutions for Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 9 and 10. This includes major institutions, work camps, community release centers and annex facilities. For more information, check out the department's website.

The following counties will be closing:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY

The Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety in Tampa will be closed Thursday and Friday, Sept. 7 and 8.

MANATEE COUNTY

Manatee County offices will be closing at noon Thursday, Sept. 7. County Administer Ed Hunzeker should be making an announcement on reopening Sunday evening.

Manatee County also declared a local state of emergency Wednesday morning to allow for potential evacuation notices and hurricane shelter openings. Manatee County schools will be shut down Friday in case the schools are needed as evacuation shelters.

For more information, residents can call the citizens information center at (941) 749-3547 or visit the Manatee County website.

PINELLAS COUNTY

All three Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections offices will be closed Friday, Sept. 8. Residents can the website visit for updates.

