Publix, other grocery chains closing in face of Irma

If you were planning to go to Publix for groceries before Irma arrives, you may be running out of time.
The grocery chain is closing dozens of its locations at 8 p.m. Saturday as the storm nears Florida.
For a list from our news partner The Tampa Bay Times, click here.
We checked on other grocery chains to see what their plans are during Irma.
- Winn-Dixie is maintaining a list of what stores are being affected by the storm.
- Walmart has a map showing which of its locations are closed.
- Target has closed dozens of its stores and is keeping a list of the closed locations.
