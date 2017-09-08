WTSP
Publix, other grocery chains closing in face of Irma

10News Staff , WTSP 8:54 PM. EDT September 08, 2017

If you were planning to go to Publix for groceries before Irma arrives, you may be running out of time.

The grocery chain is closing dozens of its locations at 8 p.m. Saturday as the storm nears Florida.

For a list from our news partner The Tampa Bay Times, click here.

We checked on other grocery chains to see what their plans are during Irma.

