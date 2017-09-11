Publix, Walmart, Winn-Dixie and more: Stores open after Hurricane Irma

Grocery store items, stock image. (Photo: olgakr, Thinkstock)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Grocery companies are beginning to determine reopening plans after Hurricane Irma.

10News is complying an ongoing list of grocery store locations that have opened back up or are anticipated to open. Company plans might change at any time -- many locations still are dealing with power outages -- so keep checking this story for more.

Remember, you're asked not to return any supplies you purchased to prepare for Hurricane Irma. If they're non-perishable products, save them for the next major storm.

Do you see an open store we've missed? Let us know of it and other business openings by using the hashtag #OpenNow on Twitter.

#OpenNow: What's opening back up in Tampa Bay after Irma

Aldi

No declared date for reopening. See the company's website for more information.

Publix

Most affected stores are expected to open at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12. These include stores in St. Petersburg, Lakeland, Largo, Clearwater, Sarasota and more.

The store openings only are planned, not a guarantee. See the company's website for more information.

Sam's Club

Closed. See the company's website for more information.

Trader Joe's

- St. Petersburg - 8 a.m. Tuesday, 2742 4th St. North

- Tampa - 8 a.m. Tuesday, 3808 W. Swann Ave.

- Sarasota - 8 a.m. Tuesday, 4101 S. Tamiami Trail

See the company's website for more information.

Walmart

- Walmart Neighborhood Market - 4536 53rd Ave. East, Bradenton

- Walmart Supercenter - 6192 Gunn Highway, Tampa

Most other stores across the region are closed. See the company's website for more information.

Winn-Dixie

Closed. See the company's website for more information.

Photos: GETTING BACK TO NORMAL | Florida after Hurricane Irma

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV