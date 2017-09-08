Rays-Yankees series moved out of Tropicana Field because of Irma

An overview of Tropicana Field as the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays line up during the national anthem on opening day at Tropicana Field. (Photo: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

The Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Yankees series that was scheduled to be played Monday through Wednesday at Tropicana Field has been moved because of Hurricane Irma.

The games will instead be played at Citi Field, home of the New York Mets.

“After much consideration, our games against the Yankees will be moved to Citi Field as Hurricane Irma approaches Florida,” said Rays President Brian Auld. “We are grateful to the Mets for opening their doors to us. We are most concerned with the safety of our fans, our families, friends and neighbors.”

Fans holding tickets to Rays-Yankees games at Tropicana Field should check raysbaseball.com/irma and social media channels in coming days for information on exchanging their tickets or receiving a refund.

This is only the fifth time in baseball history a series has been relocated to a neutral site. The most recent instance was last week, when the Houston Astros-Texas Rangers series was moved to Tropicana Field because of Hurricane Harvey.

© 2017 WTSP-TV