Reopening dates for school districts listed

Parents are wondering when they can send their children back to school. Here's a list of when local districts will resume classes.

HERNANDO COUNTY

Hernando County schools will be closed for the rest of the week.

PASCO COUNTY

The county plans to reopen schools Monday, but the date could change. Officials will reassess the plan Friday. Custodians are asked to return to work Tuesday and other staff on Friday. No athletic team practices or school functions will take place until at least Friday.

POLK COUNTY

Polk County Public Schools plan to reopen on Sept. 18.

