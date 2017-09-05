Sandbag availability: When and where to find them county by county

Some residents can’t help but think of 2004. Hurricane Charley crossed directly over Polk as Hermine soaks the coast.

TAMPA, Fla. -- Sandbags will be available to the public until further notice.

Where to find them, county by county:

Hernando County:

Sandbags will be available at the following locations:

Hernando Beach Water Tower, located at 4500 Shoal Line Boulevard in Hernando Beach 34607

Department of Public Works, located at 1525 East Jefferson Street in Brooksville 34601

Ridge Manor Community Center, located at 34240 Cortez Rd. in Dade City 33523

Fire Rescue Station 1 located at 1479 Parker Avenue in Spring HIll 34606

Hillsborough County:

The city of Tampa plans to start its sandbag distribution ahead of Hurricane Irma starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5. Pick-up hours are between 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Barksdale Active Adult Center - McFarlane Park: 1801 North Lincoln Ave.

McFarlane Park: 1801 North Lincoln Ave. Bobby Hicks Pool - 4201 West Mango Ave.

4201 West Mango Ave. Jackson Heights Playground - 3310 East Lake Ave.

Hillsborough County will also be making sandbag materials available at all three public works service units from noon until 8.pm Tuesday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday. The service units are at the following locations:

West Service Unit - 9805 Sheldon Road in Tampa

South Service Unit - 8718 Old Big Bend Road in Gibsonton

East Service Unit - 4702 Sydney Road in Plant City

For more information, residents can call (813) 272-5900 or go to the Hillsborough County website.

Manatee County:

Free sand will be available Tuesday at Big Earth Landscape Supply at the following locations:

6001 15th St. E. in Bradenton

1010 10th St. E, in Palmetto

County crews will be giving out sandbags from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. Sandbags will be available at the following locations:

Buffalo Creek Park – 7550 69th St. E., Palmetto

G.T. Bray Park – 5502 33rd Ave. Dr. W., Bradenton

Lakewood Ranch Park – 5350 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Bradenton

Stormwater Ops – 5511 39th St. E., Bradenton

Rubonia Community Center – 1309 72nd St. E., Palmetto

For more information, check out the Manatee County Government website or residents can call (941) 748-4501.

Pasco County:

Pasco County will be making sandbag stations for residents to fill their own sandbags at the following locations 24 hours a day beginning Tuesday:

West Pasco Government Center, 7356 State Street, New Port Richey

Mitchell Park, 4825 Little Road, New Port Richey

Fire Station #17, 2951 Seven Springs Blvd, New Port Richey

Magnolia Valley Golf Course Clubhouse, 7223 Massachusetts Ave, New Port Richey

Veterans Memorial Park, 14333 Hicks Rd, Hudson

C-Barn, 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio

Dade City Police Dept., 38042 Pasco Ave., Dade City

Land O’ Lakes Rec Center, 3032 Collier Pkwy, Land O’ Lakes

Wesley Chapel District Park, 7727 Boyette Rd, Wesley Chapel

Zephyrhills Fire Station, 6907 Dairy Road, Zephyrhills

For more information, check out the Pasco County website or call (727) 847-2411.

Pinellas County:

In St. Petersburg, sandbags are available from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the following locations:

Northeast Park - 875 62nd Avenue NE (Cardinal drive entrance to Mangrove Bay Golf Course)

Bartlett Park - 2000 7th St S (off 22nd Avenue South between 6th and 7th Street South)

Northwest Pool Parking Lot - 2331 60th Street North

Sandbags will also be made available for areas in unincorporated Pinellas during daylight hours. Residents will be expected to fill their own sandbags. The limit will be 20 sandbags per person. Materials will be available in the following locations:

John Chesnut Sr. Park, 2200 East Lake Road in Palm Harbor

Lealman Community Park, 3890 55th Ave. N. in St. Petersburg

Taylor Park, 1100 Eighth Ave. S.W. in Largo

For more information, residents can call (727) 464-4333 or check out the Pinellas County website.

Polk County:

Polk County is offering self-serve filling sites for sandbags and asks residents to bring their own shovel. The limit will be 30 bags per person.

Filling stations are located at the following fire stations at the following times, according to the Polk County government website:

Babson Park Fire Station 920 - Sep 05 10 a.m.

Caloosa Lake Fire Station 910 - Sep 05 10:00 AM

Cottonwood Fire Station 220 - Jul 27 10:00 AM

Crystal Lake Support Station - Sep 05 10:00 AM

Cypress Garden Station 580 - Sep 05 10:00 AM

Golfview Fire Station 870 - Sep 05 10:00 AM

Indian Lake Estates Fire Station 960 - Sep 05 10:00 AM

Jan Phyl Village Fire Station 450 - Sep 05 10:00 AM

Mulberry Fire Station 720 - Sep 05 10:00 AM

Nalcrest Fire Station 950 - Sep 05 10:00 AM

Polk City Fire Station 130 - Sep 05 10:00 AM

Providence Fire Station 120 - Sep 05 11:00 AM

Sleepy Hill Fire Station 110 - Sep 05 10:00 AM

Solivita Fire Station 670 - Sep 05 10:00 AM

Willow Oak Fire Station 710 - Sep 05 10:00 AM

