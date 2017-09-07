SANDBAG UPDATES: Where you can find them Thursday

Sandbags, stock image. (Photo: harmpeti, Thinkstock)

TAMPA -- Counties across Tampa Bay have handed out an unprecedented amount of sandbags in preparation of Hurricane Irma.

The following counties have sandbags available Thursday.

Hillsborough County -- 1 p.m. Thursday: Distribution of sandbags will start again at 1 p.m. The county had been going through an "unprecedented" 10,000 bags an hour.

The service units are at the following locations:

- West Service Unit - 9805 Sheldon Road in Tampa

- South Service Unit - 8718 Old Big Bend Road in Gibsonton

- East Service Unit - 4702 Sydney Road in Plant City

Residents will be expected to make their own sandbags and must provide ID. Max number is 25 sandbags per person.

For more information, residents can call (813) 272-5900 or go to the Hillsborough County website.

The City of Tampa will have sandbags available at the following locations:

- Bobby Hicks Pool located at 4201 West Mango Ave.

- MacFarlane Park located at 1801 North Lincoln Ave.

- Al Barnes Park located at 2902 N. 32nd St.

- Himes Ave. Sports Complex located at 4407 S. Himes Ave.

Residents will be required to show proof of ID and will be limited to 10 bags per person.

Pasco County -

Sandbags will be offered from 8 a.m. to midnight at the following locations:

-Mitchell Park, 4825 Little Road, New Port Richey

- Fire Station #17, 2951 Seven Springs Blvd, New Port Richey

- Magnolia Valley Golf Course Clubhouse, 7223 Massachusetts Ave, New Port Richey

- Veterans Memorial Park, 14333 Hicks Rd, Hudson

- C-Barn, 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio

- Dade City Police Dept., 38042 Pasco Ave., Dade City

- Land O' Lakes Rec Center, 3032 Collier Pkwy, Land O' Lakes

- Wesley Chapel District Park, 7727 Boyette Rd, Wesley Chapel

-Zephyrhills Fire Station, 6907 Dairy Road, Zephyrhills

- Gulf View Square Mall, 9409 U.S. 19 (Behind mall)

Pinellas County -

Sandbags will be available at the following locations:

Pinellas Park

Sandbags will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and residents will be allowed to get up to 10 sandbags with proof of residency and ID.

-Public Works Facilities Building located at 6101 78th Ave. N. 33782

Self-serve sandbags with bags, sand, and shovels provided:

-Helen Howarth Park located at 6301 94th Ave. in Pinellas Park 33782

For more information, residents can call (727) 369-5850.

