Most Tampa Bay bridges open until deemed unsafe

The Sunshine Skyway bridge.

TAMPA BAY -- Driving conditions are flowing and accidents have been minor in advance of Hurricane Irma, but bridge closures are expected over the next day or so, according to Florida Highway Patrol Sgt. Steve Gaskins.

"There's been heavy traffic, but it is flowing," Gaskins said.

There have been very few crashes and only one serious incident that occurred at 574 and U.S. 301.

Gaskins said the Skyway Bridge closes at 40 mph sustained winds, but this is the only bridge that closes at a specific numerical wind value.

Bridges like Gandy, Howard Frankland and Courtney Campbell will not close until troopers deem them unsafe.

Conditions that could lead to bridge closures are not expected until Sunday afternoon.

#1 priority this week...to serve & protect - Trooper helps changed a tire on I-75 in Tampa for a disabled motorist fleeing #HurricaneIrma pic.twitter.com/QGAoMiUhr1 — Sgt. Steve Gaskins (@SteveG717) September 9, 2017

