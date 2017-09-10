Soldier sings happy 80th birthday to Floridian at Hurricane Irma shelter

Solider with Florida National Guard hands out cookies and sings happy birthday at Hurricane Irma shelter. (Photo: Florida National Guard)

Thousands flocked to shelters as Hurricane Irma made its way to Florida, but at least one of those residents who decided to safely wait out the storm received quite the surprise for his birthday.

Spc. Kenneth Anthony with the Florida National Guard sang Happy Birthday to Shelby Johnson, who was celebrating his 80th birthday.

And it didn't stop there, Anthony handed out cookies as everyone waited out Irma at Forrest Ridge Elementary,

