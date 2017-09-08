Spectrum is opening its WiFi access points to non-customers across Florida to help people communicate during Hurricane Irma.

They join Comcast, who opened their hotspots on Wednesday.

Spectrum has more than 32,000 WiFi access points in Florida. If there's a hotspot in range, it will be listed as "Spectrum WiFi." To search for a hotspot, check this map.\

Meanwhile, Verizon Wireless is offering data relief to its customers.

Beginning at 12:01 a.m. Eastern on Saturday and running through midnight on September 11, Verizon is giving postpaid customers talk, text and data relief while prepaid customers receive an extra 3 GB for talk, text and data.

Following this initial offer, Verizon says it will continue to monitor the storm’s path and impact and make additions and adjustments as needed.

“We understand that our network is never more important than when disaster strikes,” said Russ Preite – president, Southeast Market for Verizon. “This offer is just one way that we are showing our commitment to the entire state of Florida as this historic superstorm continues on its path to make landfall there.”



