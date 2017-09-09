St. Lucie Police: First looting arrest made in wake of Hurricane Irma

(Photo: St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office)

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. -- The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office arrested their first looter in St. Lucie County Saturday afternoon.

A deputy on patrol saw a man acting suspiciously outside of Atlantic Landscapes located in the 6200 block of North U.S. 1.

The deputy questioned the man and discovered that he was not the owner of the business.

30-year-old Keith Francis Adams was arrested for burglary.

"I have said over and over that we will not tolerate looting or price gouging," said Sheriff Ken J. Mascara. "We have deputies actively patrolling the county, including our beach communities, to ensure the safety and security of your homes and businesses. If you think you are going to take advantage of these evacuated properties, be prepared to spend the storm at the county jail."

