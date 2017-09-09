WTSP
Close

St. Lucie Police: First looting arrest made in wake of Hurricane Irma

Samantha Mitchell , WTSP 1:03 PM. EDT September 09, 2017

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. -- The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office arrested their first looter in St. Lucie County Saturday afternoon. 

A deputy on patrol saw a man acting suspiciously outside of Atlantic Landscapes located in the 6200 block of North U.S. 1.

The deputy questioned the man and discovered that he was not the owner of the business. 

30-year-old  Keith Francis Adams was arrested for burglary. 

"I have said over and over that we will not tolerate looting or price gouging," said Sheriff Ken J. Mascara. "We have deputies actively patrolling the county, including our beach communities, to ensure the safety and security of your homes and businesses. If you think you are going to take advantage of these evacuated properties, be prepared to spend the storm at the county jail."

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Hurricane Irma live blog: Tornado watch issued for South Florida until midnight

WTSP

Hurricane-force winds expected across Tampa Bay; warnings in effect

WTSP

Find your evacuation zone ahead of Hurricane Irma

WTSP

WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Irma coverage in Tampa Bay

WTSP

County-by-county evacuations and shelters across Tampa Bay

WTSP

National Hurricane Center: Irma will strengthen over open water - 11 a.m. update

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories