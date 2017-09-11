St. Petersburg donut shop opens hours after Irma to offer free donuts

Fray's Donut House on 34th Street near 7th Avenue. (Photo: 10News WTSP)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A local donut shop is doing a little something for those who do so much, especially following Hurricane Irma.

Fray's Donut House on 34th Street near 7th Avenue opened hours after Irma finished to offer free coffee and donuts to first responders.

Once others heard the shop was open, the line was soon out the door.

ACT OF KINDNESS! Donut shop owner opens up only a few hrs after #Irma ravaged this area to give 1st responders free coffee and donuts. pic.twitter.com/HZTIwqAV3v — Garin Flowers (@GarinFlowers) September 11, 2017

