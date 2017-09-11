WTSP
St. Petersburg donut shop opens hours after Irma to offer free donuts

Fray's Donut House on 34th Street near 7th Avenue in St. Petersburg is offering free donuts to first responders after Irma.

Hayden Packwood , WTSP 10:44 AM. EDT September 11, 2017

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A local donut shop is doing a little something for those who do so much, especially following Hurricane Irma.

Fray's Donut House on 34th Street near 7th Avenue opened hours after Irma finished to offer free coffee and donuts to first responders.

Once others heard the shop was open, the line was soon out the door.

