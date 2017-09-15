St. Pete mayor posts angry message for Duke Energy

Rick Kriseman (Photo: WILL VRAGOVIC | Tampa Bay Times)

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman posted an angry message on Facebook late Friday, saying he is "extremely disappointed" in Duke Energy's missing a self-imposed deadline for restoring power to his city.

The message was posted shortly before midnight, the time the utility had said the city would be back online.

"The information provided to me by Duke Energy's CEO and other executives throughout the week gave me the confidence to be patient, and as such, I had encouraged the same from our residents," Kriseman said.

He said he did appreciate the progress that has been made and the efforts of workers.

Earlier Friday, Duke Energy had sent out a media advisory with revised estimates for power restoration times. The new time for Pinellas County is the end of the day Saturday.

That apparently wasn't good enough for Kriseman, who said he has requested a meeting with Duke Energy officials to "ensure St. Petersburg is better served moving forward."

The mayor also said he will be opening the Childs Park, Fossil Park, and J.W. Cate Recreation Centers from 10 a.m. through 10 p.m. Saturday for people without electricity to cool off.

