Palms of Pasadena Hospital begins evacuation before Hurricane Irma

Evacuations underway at Palms of Pasadena Hospital in St. Petersburg. 67 patients will be relocated. (Photo: 10News)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- With mandatory evacuations in effect in advance of Hurricane Irma, the Palms of Pasadena Hospital in Saint Petersburg will start relocating all its patients Friday morning.

A hospital official said at least 60 patients will be moved to Saint Petersburg General Hospital.

Anyone who comes to the emergency room during evacuations will be screened and treated appropriately. However, after all patients are moved, the hospital will shut down until it is safe to reopen.

In the meantime, family members can get more information about their loved ones through the patient unification line at 844-674-7431.

