Still in need of a place to stay? Here's a list of available Tampa Bay hotels

A database, created by Visit St. Pete/Clearwater, has up-to-date information on available hotels, as well as, each hotel's pet policy, distressed traveler rates and the status of their power.
Tampa Bay was luckily spared by most of the damage brought on by Hurricane Irma, but many Floridians were not so lucky. This database is available to help those displaced by the storm's devastation, and it includes more than 400 different accommodation options.
