Swimming piggies survive their 5th hurricane

EXUMA, Cuba - These four legged friends have now successfully survived five hurricanes, after taking a hit from Hurricane Irma.

Their caretakers left them with plenty of food and protection, but the pigs were left on their island home in Exuma to fend for themselves.

The caretakers posted to their Facebook page that the piggies were alive and well. They posted this video after finally making it back to the island.

