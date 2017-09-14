Tampa area Sam's Club locations waving membership to help after Irma

A sign hangs on the side of a Sam's Club store. (Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. - A few Sam's Club locations around the Tampa area are welcoming everyone through their doors — not just members.

Fourteen Sam's Club locations, including ones in Tampa, St. Petersburg, Sarasota and Clearwater, are temporarily waiving their membership requirements in an effort to help those affected by Hurricane Irma.

"Being a member of Sam’s Club means exclusive access to great products, brands and services at amazing values, delivered however you want to shop," a Sam's Club spokesperson said in a release. "During a time of emergency the priority at Sam’s Club is to identify the best ways to serve the communities it calls home."

The waived membership started Wednesday and includes the following locations:

Bradenton, 5300 30th St. E

Brandon, 2021 W. Brandon Blvd.

Brooksville, 13360 Cortez Blvd.

Clearwater, 2575 Gulf To Bay Blvd.

Lakeland, 3530 Lakeland Highlands Rd.

Lakeland, 4600 U.S. Highway 98 N

New Port Richey, 4330 US 19

Pinellas Park, 7001 Park Blvd.

Riverview, 10385 Big Bend Rd.

Sarasota, 300 N. Cattlemen Rd.

St. Petersburg, 1725 34th St. N.

Tampa, 15835 North Dale Mabry Hwy.

Tampa, 5135 South Dale Mabry Hwy.

Wesley Chapel, 27727 State Road 56

All Tampa area Sam's Club locations closed during Irma have reopened and there is currently no end date to the membership waiving.

