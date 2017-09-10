Tampa Bay-area curfews issued as Hurricane Irma makes approach

Emily Steele stacks bar chairs in a room at the Riverside Cafe in preparation for Hurricane Irma in the Florida panhandle town of St Marks, Florida. (Photo by Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- In an effort to protect people from the worst of Hurricane Irma, public officials have announced curfews across the Tampa Bay region.

10News is keeping a running list of curfews issued across the Tampa Bay region.

Pinellas County

St. Petersburg: 5 p.m. Sunday until further notice

Polk County

Bartow: Noon Saturday until further notice

Manatee County

In effect from 3 p.m. Sunday to 3 p.m. Monday

