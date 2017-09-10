Tampa Bay-area curfews issued as Hurricane Irma makes approach

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- In an effort to protect people from the worst of Hurricane Irma, public officials have announced curfews across the Tampa Bay region.
10News is keeping a running list of curfews issued across the Tampa Bay region.
Pinellas County
St. Petersburg: 5 p.m. Sunday until further notice
Polk County
Bartow: Noon Saturday until further notice
Manatee County
In effect from 3 p.m. Sunday to 3 p.m. Monday
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.
Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs