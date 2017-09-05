Tampa Bay-area tree trimming crews get set for Hurricane Irma

Tree trimming crews across Polk County have noticed a big increase in calls for service. (Photo: 10 News)

LAKELAND, Fla. -- As Hurricane Irma gets closer to Florida, people across Tampa Bay are getting potentially dangerous trees taken care of at the last minute, especially inland.

Tree trimming crews across Polk County have noticed a big increase in calls for service. Leonard Kirkland, the owner of Kirkland’s Tree Service in Lakeland, said he’s been 10 times busier than normal because of the storm.

He’s trying to get to as many trees as possible. He’s also trying to give people estimates, but right now, he really only has time for emergency jobs.

Track the tropics: Download the 10News app

More: CHECKLIST: Your hurricane season supply kit

“If it’s not an emergency or something like that, tree’s about to fall, we don’t even try it,” Kirkland said. “Just for general cut down a tree, they have to wait.”

Kirkland said they’re working up to six hours a day actually cutting down trees. They’ll be giving estimates for another four or five hours a day leading up to the storm.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV