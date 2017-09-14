Texas workers ship thousands of Irma care packages to Tampa

BELLE GLADE, FL - SEPTEMBER 13: Residents wait in line for food and water at a Goodwill location in the wake of Hurricane Irma on September 13, 2017 in Belle Glade, Florida. (Photo: (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images), 2017 Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla, (WTSP) – Roughly 4,000 care packages assembled by USAA workers from San Antonio, Texas are on-track to arrive in Tampa Thursday for victims of Hurricane Irma.

According to Yvette Segura, $250,000 worth of food, water, hygiene and other personal items have been packed in boxes for Tampa USAA workers affected by the storm.

Fifteen semi-trucks will travel 18 hours to bring the disaster relief kits to Tampa. Workers will be able to pick up the packages starting at 10 a.m. at the company’s location on Commerce Drive.

Segura said the effort is all about helping others in their time of need.

