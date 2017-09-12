The Florida Aquarium to offer free parking, cheaper admission after Irma

The Florida Aquarium (Photo: WTSP)

TAMPA - The line was already out the door, The Florida Aquarium said in a release, before its special post-Irma Tampa Strong Day event started.

The aquarium opened its doors to the public at noon Tuesday to kick off the event which is schedule to run through Wednesday.

During its Tampa Strong Day, the aquarium will offer free parking as well as a cheaper rate for tickets. Adult admission is $10 while admission for kids is $5.

The aquarium will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday and will return to regular (9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.) hours on Wednesday.

Tampa Strong Day ends at 5 p.m. Wednesday and regular admission prices return Thursday.

The Florida Aquarium spokesperson, Kaitlyn Fusco, said the aquarium did not have any significant damage after Hurricane Irma.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV