Thousands of dollars in equipment stolen from Humane Society of Tampa Bay

TAMPA BAY, Fla., - All the power tools and a generator were stolen from the shed of the Tampa Bay Humane Society, during Hurricane Irma.

The Humane Society, located in an evacuation zone, posted on Facebook on Thursday Sept. 14 about the alleged incident.

For those interested in helping the shelter, here is what they need (Stihl brand preferred, can be used):

Weed eater

Backpack blower

Hedge trimmer

Chain saw

Pole saw

Edger

They are also accepting monetary donations to their general operating fund here.

