3 things you can do with your leftover Hurricane Irma supplies

A shelter resident looks at a mobile phone while laying in a makeshift bed in a classroom at Pizzo Elementary School, an emergency shelter with over 1,600 registered individuals, in Tampa, Florida, U.S., on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. (Photo: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images, Custom)

Give those extra Hurricane Irma supplies a second life.

Posts floating around social media urge people not to return their items as many grocery type stores have to dispose of returned items. While this may not be the case for all grocery stores, there are other options before you try.

1. Donate them to shelters, schools or churches.

2. Keep them! This will not be the last time supply lines will get cut off, may as well stay prepared for when they do.

3. Consider offering extra supplies to neighbors or other community members who took a hard hit with Hurricane Irma, groceries may be the last thing on their mind, right now.

