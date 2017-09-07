U-Haul offers free storage for evacuees

Need a place to put your stuff while you're evacuating from Hurricane Irma? U-Haul will help.
The storage company announced Thursday that it will offer 30-days free self-storage and U-Box container usage to residents affected by the storm.
In all, 96 facilities across 54 cities will offer the free disaster relief assistance program.
Here are some of the Tampa Bay area sites:
- 3602 14th St. W., Bradenton, FL 34205
- 23917 U.S. Hwy. 19 N., Clearwater, FL 33765
- 14906 U.S. 19, Hudson, FL 34667
- 10601 State Road 52, Hudson, FL 34669
- 1621 N. Florida Ave., Lakeland, FL 33805
- 24789 U.S. Hwy. 27 N., Lake Wales, FL 33859
- 2180 Belcher Road S., Largo, FL 33771
- 13564 66th St. N., Largo, FL 33771
- 12420 Starkey Road, Largo, FL 33773
- 13240 Walsingham Road, Largo, FL 33774
- 5631 U.S. Hwy. 19, New Port Richey, FL 34652
- 6118 U.S. Hwy. 19 N., New Port Richey, FL 34652
- 30750 U.S. Hwy. 19 N., Palm Harbor, FL 34684
- 4015 Park Blvd., Pinellas Park, FL 33781
- 5200 Park St., St. Petersburg, FL 33709
- 6111 Gunn Hwy., Tampa, FL 33625
- 5806 N. 56th St., Tampa, FL 33610
- 9505 N. Florida Ave., Tampa, FL 33612
- 3939 W. Gandy Blvd., Tampa, FL 33611
- 2309 Angel Olivia Senior St., Tampa, FL 33605
- 10415 N. Florida Ave., Tampa, FL 33612
- 3826 W. Marcum St., Tampa, FL 33616
- 5404 W. Waters Ave., Tampa, FL 33634
- 4406 W. Hillsborough Ave., Tampa, FL 33614
- 11401 W. Hillsborough Ave. Tampa, FL 33635
For a complete list of participating locations, go to the U-Haul website.
