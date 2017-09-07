U-Haul offers free storage for evacuees

Need a place to put your stuff while you're evacuating from Hurricane Irma? U-Haul will help.

The storage company announced Thursday that it will offer 30-days free self-storage and U-Box container usage to residents affected by the storm.

In all, 96 facilities across 54 cities will offer the free disaster relief assistance program.

Here are some of the Tampa Bay area sites:

3602 14 th St. W., Bradenton, FL 34205

St. W., 23917 U.S. Hwy. 19 N., Clearwater, FL 33765

14906 U.S. 19, Hudson, FL 34667

10601 State Road 52, Hudson, FL 34669

1621 N. Florida Ave., Lakeland, FL 33805

24789 U.S. Hwy. 27 N., Lake Wales, FL 33859

2180 Belcher Road S., Largo, FL 33771

13564 66 th St. N., Largo, FL 33771

12420 Starkey Road, Largo, FL 33773

13240 Walsingham Road, Largo, FL 33774

5631 U.S. Hwy. 19, New Port Richey, FL 34652

6118 U.S. Hwy. 19 N., New Port Richey, FL 34652

30750 U.S. Hwy. 19 N., Palm Harbor, FL 34684

4015 Park Blvd., Pinellas Park, FL 33781

5200 Park St., St. Petersburg, FL 33709

6111 Gunn Hwy., Tampa, FL 33625

5806 N. 56 th St., Tampa, FL 33610

56 9505 N. Florida Ave., Tampa, FL 33612

3939 W. Gandy Blvd., Tampa, FL 33611

Gandy 2309 Angel Olivia Senior St., Tampa, FL 33605

10415 N. Florida Ave., Tampa, FL 33612

3826 W. Marcum St., Tampa, FL 33616

Marcum 5404 W. Waters Ave., Tampa, FL 33634

4406 W. Hillsborough Ave., Tampa, FL 33614

11401 W. Hillsborough Ave. Tampa , FL 33635

For a complete list of participating locations, go to the U-Haul website.

