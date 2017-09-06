WTSP
Close

Using walkie talkie app Zello during a storm: What you need to know

Samantha Mitchell , WTSP 8:33 PM. EDT September 06, 2017

TAMPA -- Zello has become a popular app in the wake of Hurricane Irma and has shot to the number one spot on iTunes.

The app has gained popularity for its ability to connect with people without phone numbers. Many volunteers and first responders on the scene after Hurricane Harvey in Texas used it to connect with people who needed to be rescued.

As awesome as this app already sounds, there is a catch. 

The Zello app can not function without cellular data service or an available internet connection on your cell phone.

As much of a handy tool as Zello's app may seem, it is best to be fully prepared in the case that wifi or cellular data is not available. 

For more information, check out our news partners at the Tampa Bay Times

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Hurricane Irma still a 185-mph storm as threat for Florida increases

WTSP

College and schools prepare for Irma

WTSP

Sandbag availability: When and where to find them, county by county

WTSP

Map: FL511 shows traffic, roadway conditions ahead of Hurricane Irma

WTSP

Irma creates potential for high-rise hazards

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories