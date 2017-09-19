VERIFY: Straightening out Duke Energy rumors

(Photo: WTSP)

Will Duke Energy cover food loss or charge you more to pay their linemen?

10Investigates is getting answers.

Will Duke Energy cover cost of lost food?

As you start to get back to normal after Hurricane Irma, we know you still have a lot of questions.

If you lost power during Irma, you also lost food in your fridge and freezer.

So how do you replace the items you had to throw out?

A viewer reached out on the Next Door app asking if Duke Energy is reimbursing for all that food they threw out.

Unfortunately, this is not true.

Duke Energy says even though that may be their claim line, Extreme weather, such as Hurricane Irma, is beyond Duke Energy's control.

They will not assume responsibility for spoiled food or other losses caused by the storm and customers do not need to file a claim with Duke Energy's insurer.

What you can do is check with your insurer and/or FEMA.



Will Duke charge customers more to pay linemen?

Some of you may have received a letter that looks legit from Duke Energy. It has a Duke Energy letterhead and everything.

But it's all a lie and this is a fake!

The letter goes on to say that Duke supposedly has been receiving a lot of feedback about bills skyrocketing and that these extra charges are to pay the linemen who worked to fix your power.

It says you agreed to these added costs when you signed your contract and to call a number.

Again this is a fake letter, even though it looks legit.

If you ever have a question for Duke, look up the number yourself and give them a call.

These were tips received by 10Investigates tip line.

