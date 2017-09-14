WTSP
Vulnerable, elderly Polk County community still without power

As utility crews rush to get power back in Tampa Bay, Mulberry, a small community south of Lakeland, is still without electricity.

Garin Flowers, WTSP 9:38 PM. EDT September 14, 2017

MULBERRY, Fla. – As utility crews rush to get power back in Tampa Bay, Mulberry, a small community south of Lakeland, is still without electricity.

What makes this area different is its residents - the majority are 60 and older.

They're some of the most vulnerable living in hot conditions.

One 90-year-old woman is bed-ridden and can't use her breathing machine without electricity. 

Her granddaughter says she is on Tampa Electric’s medical watch list, yet she is without power.

Dorothy Clark has a leaky roof that could result in more damage to her home.

She was in need of tarp.

10 News found some at a Lowe’s in Bartow.

Someone had returned them.

10News will follow up with TECO to ensure power returns to this neighborhood.

© 2017 WTSP-TV


