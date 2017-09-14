MULBERRY, Fla. – As utility crews rush to get power back in Tampa Bay, Mulberry, a small community south of Lakeland, is still without electricity.
What makes this area different is its residents - the majority are 60 and older.
They're some of the most vulnerable living in hot conditions.
One 90-year-old woman is bed-ridden and can't use her breathing machine without electricity.
Her granddaughter says she is on Tampa Electric’s medical watch list, yet she is without power.
Dorothy Clark has a leaky roof that could result in more damage to her home.
She was in need of tarp.
10 News found some at a Lowe’s in Bartow.
Someone had returned them.
10News will follow up with TECO to ensure power returns to this neighborhood.
