Washington couple Harvey and Irma amazed by hurricanes bearing their names

The Washington couple says they were amazed to learn two devastating back-to-back hurricanes beared their names. (Photo: Screenshot/Twitter)

Some marriages might be dark and stormy, but for Harvey and Irma Schluter, 75 years of marriage were mostly smooth sailing.

Harvey, who turned 104 in July, and Irma Schluter, 92, told the Spokesman-Review in March that there was no secret to how they managed to make it through decades together.

“It’s not hard,” Irma told the Spokesman-Review. “Not at all.”

The Washington couple told the New York Times on Wednesday that they were amazed when they learned two devastating back-to-back hurricanes bear their names.

“I don’t know how they’ve done that, to have a Harvey and Irma,” Irma Schluter, 92, told the New York Times on Wednesday. “I don’t know how that worked out.”

While the storm names are far from coincidence, future hurricanes will likely never bear the names Harvey and Irma again. That's because hurricanes that cause severe damage or kill and injure many people are candidates for retirement, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The National Hurricane Center has six lists of Atlantic hurricane names, which are rotated out every six years. The lists contain 21 names and alternate between male and female, thus, except for Irene, this year's list is the same as the 2011 list and will be used again in 2023.

Irma told the New York Times it's been "really sad" to watch the reports of death and destruction caused by the hurricanes.

And while many might now associate the names Harvey and Irma with the massive storms, the Washington couple bearing those names have lived their lives serving others.

Irma and Harvey married in 1942 when Franklin D. Roosevelt was the president of the United States. Over the years, the couple have fostered over 120 children, and had two of their own, according to the Spokesman-Review.

Jonathan Glover, who covered the couples 75th wedding anniversary in March, tweeted a photo of the couple on Thursday.

In Glover's piece, he reported that many of the children the couple fostered still refer to them as "Mom and Dad," the Spokesman-Review reported.

