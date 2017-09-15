Water levels rise in Pasco County, officials recommend voluntary evacuation

Water levels are rising in some Pasco County areas, and officials are now issuing a voluntary evacuation for residents in the area. Sept. 2017 (Photo: WTSP)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla., - Evacuees are advised to stay with family or friends, but Mike Fasano Regional Hurricane Shelter, located at 11611 Denton Ave., Hudson is also availabl for residents.

The following areas are under voluntary evacuation due to rising flood water levels in: Lake Worrell Acres, Cranes Roost, Bass Lake and the surrounding areas.

